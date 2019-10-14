Liverpool icon Gerrard would have loved to play under Klopp

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 41 // 14 Oct 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp embrace. Credit: Twitter @LFC

Steven Gerrard would have loved the opportunity to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Reds icon scored 186 goals in 710 appearances for his boyhood club before switching to MLS side LA Galaxy in July 2015.

Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in October of the same year and Gerrard – who now manages Scottish Premiership side Rangers – admits to wondering if he should have stayed at Anfield longer to work with the German.

"I always had little thoughts as I've gone along," he told Sky Sports. "Should I have stayed at Liverpool? Should I have signed a year extension?

"Maybe I might have been able to have that cameo under Jurgen Klopp as maybe a squad player.

"These things always cross my mind but, look, I made decisions. I am very proud of my Liverpool career; I am very proud of where I am up to now in my management.

"I want to give that my full focus and keep trying to learn and grow and improve and see where that journey takes me now.

"But, of course, you always have little moments. Imagine if I'd stayed at Liverpool a bit longer and maybe I'd bumped into Jurgen Klopp, as someone who could maybe have given him 10-15 minutes off the bench.

"Of course, it has crossed my mind. I would have loved that."

Klopp's side have started the season in blistering form and have an eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League after winning all eight of their games, while Gerrard's Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership.