Liverpool must win every Premier League game – Mane

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool must win all of their remaining Premier League games to claim the title ahead of Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men recorded a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday to return to the top of the table, holding a two-point lead over a City side who have a game in hand.

Mane, one of Liverpool's stars this season with 20 goals, said his side needed a perfect finish to the campaign to secure a first league title since 1990.

"To be honest I think we need to win all of the games, even if it will not be easy," the Senegal international told UK newspapers.

"But we still can win every game because we are a good team and we play very well.

"Sometimes it's difficult after the international break because we only had three sessions together. Everyone had been away but now we are back and we started with a win which is very important.

"We have three or four more days to train together to be like before and we'll go again."

Liverpool looked set to drop points at home to Spurs before Toby Alderweireld's calamitous 90th-minute own goal after a Hugo Lloris error.

Mane said the late victory would be a boost for Klopp's side, who visit Southampton on Friday.

"That's what makes you more motivated and makes everyone say, 'let's go, we can do it', so I think it's always important," he said.

"This is a very, very good sign and I think everything is possible, so let's do it and win it."

