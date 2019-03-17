×
Liverpool returns to EPL summit, Brighton into FA Cup semis

Associated Press
17 Mar 2019, 22:35 IST
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Penalties earned Liverpool a return to the Premier League summit and Brighton a place in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.

James Milner converted an 81st-minute spot kick to secure a 2-1 win for Liverpool at Fulham, lifting Juergen Klopp's team above Manchester City and two points clear in the title race. City has a game in hand.

Brighton joined Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford in an all-Premier League semifinal lineup after beating second-tier Millwall 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a dramatic quarterfinal match.

Brighton only got to extra time after scoring an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time — through a goalkeeping error — to make it 2-2.

It is the first time the south-coast team has reached the semifinals since 1983.

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Associated Press
