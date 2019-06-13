×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    13 Jun 2019, 13:52 IST
salahkeita-cropped
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita

Liverpool open the new Premier League season at home to Norwich City on Friday, August 9.

The Merseysiders finished the previous campaign on a high by beating Tottenham to land the Champions League title and will expect to start strongly against the newly promoted Canaries.

Manchester City, who pipped Jurgen Klopp's side to the domestic crown in 2018-19, visit Anfield on November 9 at the end of a tricky run that also sees Liverpool go to Manchester United and Aston Villa and host Tottenham.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place on December 4 with the return at Goodison Park scheduled for March 14.

 

Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full (all times local):

August 9, Liverpool v Norwich City (20:00)
August 17, Southampton v Liverpool (15:00)
August 24, Liverpool v Arsenal (15:00)
August 31, Burnley v Liverpool (15:00)
September 14, Liverpool v Newcastle United (15:00)
September 21, Chelsea v Liverpool (15:00)
September 28, Sheffield United v Liverpool (15:00)
October 5, Liverpool v Leicester City (15:00)
October 19, Manchester United v Liverpool (15:00)
October 26, Liverpool v Tottenham (15:00)
November 2, Aston Villa v Liverpool (15:00)
November 9, Liverpool v Manchester City (15:00)
November 23, Crystal Palace v Liverpool (15:00)
November 30, Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)
December 4, Liverpool v Everton (20:00)
December 7, Bournemouth v Liverpool (15:00)
December 14, Liverpool v Watford ((15:00)
December 21, West Ham v Liverpool (15:00)
December 26, Leicester City v Liverpool (15:00)
December 28, Liverpool v Wolves (15:00)
January 1, Liverpool v Sheffield United (15:00)
January 11, Tottenham v Liverpool (15:00)
January 18, Liverpool v Manchester United (15:00)
January 21, Wolves v Liverpool (19:45)
February 1, Liverpool v Southampton (15:00)
February 8, Norwich City v Liverpool (15:00)
February 22, Liverpool v West Ham (15:00)
February 29, Watford v Liverpool (15:00)
March 7, Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00)
March 14, Everton v Liverpool (15:00)
March 21, Liverpool v Crystal Palace (15:00)
April 4, Manchester City v Liverpool (15:00)
April 11, Liverpool v Aston Villa (15:00)
April 18, Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool (15:00)
April 25, Liverpool v Burnley (15:00)
May 2, Arsenal v Liverpool (15:00)
May 9, Liverpool v Chelsea (15:00)
May 17, Newcastle United v Liverpool (15:00)

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20 key fixtures: Liverpool host Man City in November
RELATED STORY
Reports: Premier League fixtures leaked for opening weekend of the 2019-20 season
RELATED STORY
Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Manchester United host Chelsea on opening weekend
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Weekend Fixtures: Premier League Preview
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool are in pole position for Premier League success
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The Final Stretch
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who choked in the Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 10 best full-backs so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
Is English Premier League the best league in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us