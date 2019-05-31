×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool were like starved wolves against Barcelona – Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
110   //    31 May 2019, 14:48 IST
klopped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his players after beating Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened his players to starved wolves in their remarkable Champions League semi-final turnaround against Barcelona as they prepare to face Tottenham.

The Reds tussle with Spurs at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday in a bid to be crowned European champions for the sixth time.

That they are even in the final is an achievement in itself, as Liverpool went into the second leg of their clash with Barca 3-0 down from the first meeting in Camp Nou, seemingly staring at an end to their adventure.

But a stunning performance at Anfield on May 7 saw Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum score two apiece in a 4-0 win, with the crucial goal coming 11 minutes from time and securing progress to the final.

Klopp puts that comeback partly down to the performances of "madmen".

"It was not about progress, it was all about winning the second leg," Klopp told Sport1. "We knew we played a good game in Barcelona but ​​clearly lost, and at home we had to play a very good game and win.

"Then, as the game progresses, we see if we can get a score that will give us the chance to completely turn things around just before the end. It turned out that we were full of joyful anticipation for the game.

"We were up for it, even though it was the third game in six days. Then it helped that it was Barcelona and that it was the Champions League and you don't have to think about anything else, because the self-motivation of the players is of course huge.

Advertisement

"What happened then is football and not possible without luck. We needed a good goalkeeper, we needed a sensational defence and we needed a lot of courage to go through as we did.

"When I saw how we started, I had the impression that we had a couple of wolves on the field who had not eaten anything for eight weeks. They really did go like madmen."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must manage 'emotional and mental effects' of Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Klopp: I haven't thought for one second about Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Liverpool don't have time to think about Barcelona now - Klopp
RELATED STORY
3 potential destinations for Philipe Coutinho if he leaves Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Klopp unsure if Firmino will face Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Firmino ruled out of Barcelona clash
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: "Mohammed Salah is out," confirms Jurgen Klopp ahead of Champions League 2nd Leg Clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Liverpool to battle for world-class 23-year-old
RELATED STORY
Brewster ready for Liverpool chance against Barcelona – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us