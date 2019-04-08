Liverpool will miss 'best left-back' Robertson - Van Dijk

Liverpool defenders Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk

Andrew Robertson is the best left-back in England and will be missed when Liverpool host Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Scotland captain Robertson will sit out Tuesday's first-leg encounter at Anfield after picking up his third yellow card of the competition in the 3-1 away win over Bayern Munich in the last 16.

The ever-present 25-year-old tripped Leon Goretzka in second-half stoppage time at Allianz Arena and must serve a mandatory one-match ban.

Robertson has been among Liverpool's best performers this season, starting 39 matches in all competitions, and his absence will likely force Jurgen Klopp to move versatile midfielder James Milner back to the left side of defence.

Van Dijk joked: "We won't miss him at all!

"Of course he is going to be missed. Together with myself we have been playing in the back four most of the games.

"For me personally he's having an amazing season. He is the best left-back in the country. We are definitely going to miss him but it is how it is.

"I didn't play [the first leg] against Bayern and Fabinho did the job fantastically.

"Now someone else needs to fill the spot tomorrow and I'm very confident that they will be fine."

Liverpool head into the massive midweek assignment with confidence gained from a crucial come-from-behind victory Southampton in the Premier League on Friday.

Goals from Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson lifted the Reds back to the top of the table and kept the club in contention for two major trophies.

Van Dijk believes the dream of a domestic and European double could become a reality.

"We are still in the race so it's possible," the Netherlands centre-back said.

"But I think it's still a bit too far to think about it. We have to take it game by game.

"We know that any points that we drop or any slip-up can cost us. That's the same for [Manchester City], so the only thing we can do is just keep going.

"That starts tomorrow for us in the Champions League."

