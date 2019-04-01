×
Lloris accepts blame for Liverpool winner

Omnisport
01 Apr 2019, 04:58 IST
HugoLloris-cropped
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris is keen to move on quickly from Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool after his late error sent the Reds top of the Premier League.

Spurs looked set to return from Anfield with a hard-fought point after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener, with Moussa Sissoko even spurning a chance to win the match.

But Lloris failed to gather a tame Mohamed Salah header in the final moments and dropped the ball against Toby Alderweireld for a calamitous own goal.

The France goalkeeper accepted he must take the blame for the incident but is at least relieved that, with Tottenham opening their new stadium against Crystal Palace in midweek, he will not have to wait long to make amends.

"When you are a goalkeeper, you know the responsibility," Lloris told Sky Sports. "It's like this.

"Of course you question yourself. The good thing is that you know there is another game in three days, so you need to switch off about [Liverpool] and prepare the next game. I think it's the best way to forget.

"I tried to catch the ball twice but unfortunately there was no bounce, it bounced straight to the shin of Toby. And then what happened happened. The luck was probably on the opponent's side.

"It's tough, because we made so much effort to come back in the game. We had a few chances to score the second goal, but then on a set-piece we conceded this goal. It's a bit sad for us."

