Lloris urges beaten Tottenham not to 'throw everything in the bin'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    03 Jun 2019, 12:50 IST
hugolloris - Cropped
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has urged Tottenham not to "throw everything in the bin" after the painful Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Spurs went down 2-0 to the Reds in Madrid on Saturday and a close season of uncertainty may follow, with speculation over manager Mauricio Pochettino's future refusing to subside.

Captain Lloris said it is important Tottenham continue to show season-by-season improvement and not allow the disappointment of defeat to hinder their progress, but he believes there should not be a direct comparison with Liverpool, who avenged their own Champions League final loss to Real Madrid 12 months ago.

"It is difficult to compare both projects," Lloris told reporters. "There is one club who sets out to win every competition in which they play, and that is not the case with Tottenham.

"We work and try to stick with the philosophy of the board, manager and the club. We look to improve every season and we have shown improvements year after year, so we now cannot throw everything in the bin after a Champions League final defeat. 

"It's been a big step for the club and the only thing we can look to do is come back stronger next season."

Pochettino's future is likely to be determined by a seeming lack of options across Europe, with previous links to Manchester United and Madrid going cold following the respective appointments of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane.

Serie A champions Juventus are seeking a new coach but Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to take over at Allianz Stadium.

France international Lloris believes such rumours are par for the course, adding: "It is normal to have speculation around all the best managers. 

"I am sure he has an idea of what he wants and only he can talk about that."

When asked if there were concerns Spurs' squad could be broken up after the defeat, the World Cup winner replied: "I think it was painful for everyone. 

"To bring Tottenham to a Champions League final will never match the feeling of winning it, but it is a very positive thing and we have to build from that in the future to take the club to where it wants to go."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
