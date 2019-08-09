×
Lukaku exit an opportunity for Alexis Sanchez to make mark – Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    09 Aug 2019, 16:06 IST
Alexis Sanchez - cropped
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Alexis Sanchez to stay at Manchester United and grasp the "opportunity" created by Romelu Lukaku's departure.

Lukaku left for Serie A side Inter in a deadline day move understood to be worth €80million (£73m).

United did not replace the striker, increasing the expectation for goals on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood.

Help could come from Sanchez if the Chile forward finds the form that has eluded since him swapping Arsenal for Old Trafford in January 2018.

The 30-year-old has scored three goals in 33 Premier League appearances for United and requires further time to regain fitness after injuring his knee at the Copa America in July.

"Alexis has come in and trained well," Solskjaer said.

"Of course he's four or five weeks behind the boys and he has not played apart from the one behind closed doors here.

"I think he'll see this as an opportunity as well to make his mark.

"I do expect him to stay, there's a striker there we think is going to be able to score some goals."

Star midfielder Paul Pogba is one player who is fit and available to feature in the club's season opener against Chelsea on Sunday.

The World Cup winner was prominent during pre-season despite being at the centre of transfer speculation.

Real Madrid have reportedly moved on to other targets and Solskjaer insists there are no concerns over Pogba's level of commitment.

"He's been great," the United manager said.

"I've always said, every time I've been asked about Paul, when he comes in, when he plays, when he trains he's absolutely fantastic."

