Lyon's Denayer breaks passing record in Angers rout

Lyon defender Jason Denayer

Who is the best passer of a ball in European football? Lionel Messi? Luka Modric? Kevin De Bruyne?

Few would put Jason Denayer anywhere near that company, but the Lyon defender broke a passing record for Europe's top-five leagues on Friday.

The Belgium centre-back completed all 114 of his attempted passes against Angers as Sylvinho's side ran out 6-0 winners at Groupama Stadium.

Since Opta began recording such data in 2006-07, no player has ever completed so many passes without giving the ball away in a single game.

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay both scored twice as Lyon eased to victory, with Houssem Aouar recording a pair of assists and a goal of his own.

Lyon's huge win moved them top of the Ligue 1 table after they followed up a 3-0 defeat of Monaco on the opening weekend.

114 - Jason Denayer has succeed each of his 114 passes against Angers. This is the first time a player has made so many passes in the same game in the top 5 European leagues without missing one since Opta analyzed all these competitions (2006/07). Insurance. #OLSCO pic.twitter.com/NvdrE9rTfI — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 16, 2019