Madness – Sterling astonished by De Bruyne's FA Cup cameo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    19 May 2019, 01:08 IST
kdbcropped
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne

Raheem Sterling summed up Kevin De Bruyne's exceptional FA Cup final cameo as "madness" after the Belgian starred in Manchester City's 6-0 crushing of Watford.

De Bruyne has endured a difficult season due to injuries, the most recent of which he suffered a month ago, but he was at his best off the bench at Wembley.

The Belgium international scored just six minutes after his introduction early in the second half, before also going on to set up Sterling's second goal.

But it was De Bruyne's general performance that drew acclaim, as the midfielder's craft, power and drive saw City dismantle a flagging Watford side, much to the amazement of Sterling.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sterling said: "The boys were brilliant today. My goals just added to the win. Kevin came on and was just madness. Credit to the boys, it's been a fantastic year.

"Growing up here [in London], seeing this [Wembley] get built, it's a dream come true to win trophies here."

Victory saw City secure an unprecedented domestic treble, with Pep Guardiola's men adding the FA Cup to their EFL Cup and Premier League crowns this season.

It continues the club's remarkable spell under Guardiola, who Sterling paid tribute to.

"It shows what the manager's building here," Sterling added. "He came in at the start of the season and said: 'Let's get the mentality right and go and win the Premier League again'. We've done it exceptionally well.

"Credit to the boys for staying so focused and doing it. It's been a long season, especially with the World Cup as well.

"I'm just pleased everyone stayed focused and stayed on their 'A' game all the way through."

Manchester City
