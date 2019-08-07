×
Maguire backed to cope with Old Trafford expectation by Man United great Ferdinand

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 Aug 2019, 20:24 IST
Maguire - cropped
Harry Maguire will be a leader at Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand

Harry Maguire has been handed the No.5 shirt at Manchester United and a famous former owner of the jersey, Rio Ferdinand, is sure the England defender will thrive despite the expectations at Old Trafford.

After a saga lasting for the much of the close season, Maguire's move to United was finally confirmed on Monday.

The former Hull City and Sheffield United centre-back is reported to have become the world's most expensive defender, with United said to have paid Leicester City an £80million transfer fee.

Despite the pressure that comes with such a fee, United great Ferdinand believes Maguire will more than live up to the billing.

"Is there pressure? Yes. Is there expectation from across the world? Definitely. Are all eyes on me [after being the subject of a record-breaking transfer]? 100 per cent," Ferdinand, who became the most expensive British footballer when he signed for United from Leeds United in 2002, wrote on Instagram.

"Will your team-mates be expecting big things? Of course. Will people be expecting a massive change in the team's fortune? Most definitely.

"These were the feelings and questions that were surrounding me when signing for the great club United.

"He's grown into someone who can lead and be a leader of men, and shown at both ends of the pitch he can be effective.

"I think something United have needed defensively in recent years is a big character who can take on the responsibility of leading from the back and, from what I've heard from people who know him well, they are confident that he will bring that to this football club.

"I would like to wish him well in the No.5 shirt of United and hope he can help bring back success to our club."

 

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
