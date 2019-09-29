Maguire keen to take on added responsibility at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is working on becoming more vocal but is not concentrating on the prospect of becoming Manchester United captain.

United agreed a reported £80million deal with Leicester City last month to make Maguire the most expensive centre-back of all time.

The England international has already been talked up as a future skipper by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after making a steady start to life at Old Trafford, even if results have been disappointing.

However, Maguire is aware that he needs to improve on certain aspects of his game if he is to be considered for the role further down the line.

"It's something I still want to improve on, my leadership qualities on the pitch and, especially, my talking," he told United's official website.

"I want to demand more from the players, demand standards, but I'm obviously not concentrating on that at the moment.

"I am fully focused on improving the team and getting this club back to where it should be."

Maguire has been used regularly since joining in the close season, playing alongside Victor Lindelof in every minute of United's Premier League campaign to date.

Solskjaer's men lost 2-0 at West Ham last weekend to make it six goals conceded in those six matches, but Maguire is confident he will build up a better understanding with his new team-mates.

Into the next round Congrats to Brandon on the debut #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EqZZ3am6hW — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 26, 2019

"My game will improve the more I know them and the more experience I have of playing with them - the position they take up, the way they want to receive the ball and the areas in which I receive the ball," he said.

"So I know where my team-mates will be, without having to look and try to find them.

"It will improve and I'm sure I'll improve throughout the season, playing with my team-mates more and improving my relationship with Vic. We will improve as a team as well and we've got to improve."

United are 11th in the Premier League ahead of their meeting with Arsenal on Monday.