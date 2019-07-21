×
Maguire not affected by United and City speculation – Morgan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    21 Jul 2019, 10:02 IST
HarryMaguire-cropped
Leicester City's Harry Maguire

Leicester City star Harry Maguire has not been affected by links to Manchester United and Manchester City, insisted captain Wes Morgan.

Maguire has emerged as a target for Manchester neighbours United and City, with the Red Devils reportedly the favourites to sign the England centre-back.

Leicester have rejected two bids for Maguire, who is thought to be valued at £80million by the Premier League side, as the 26-year-old's future continues to dominate headlines.

Amid the transfer rumours, Leicester defender Morgan said in-demand team-mate Maguire has not changed.

"He has been the same Harry that we know and love," said Morgan. "You can see in the games he's putting 100 per cent effort into everything he does and his quality is there for everyone to see. 

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future but for now he's still a Leicester player and we enjoy having him here. He's said nothing.

"There's going to be speculation because he's a top-class player who has done well at international level. Big teams are going to take an interest and that goes for many of our top players. People want our best players and he is one of them.

"In training, it's the same old banter, the same old training. He's part of Leicester so we just treat him the same."

 

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Manchester United
