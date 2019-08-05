×
Maguire to Man United: Defender vows to 'give everything' after record move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Aug 2019, 17:56 IST
harry maguire - cropped
Harry Maguire at Old Trafford last year

Harry Maguire says Manchester United have always been a club he has looked up to and has vowed to "give everything" for his new side.

The centre-back finally completed his move from Leicester City on Monday, signing a six-year deal with the option of a seventh after a reported fee of £80million was agreed between the clubs.

The England international is now the world's most expensive defender, having eclipsed the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Despite the expectations on his shoulders due to the exorbitant price tag, Maguire is desperate to get to work under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and realise a dream of stepping out at Old Trafford in a red shirt.

"It's a really proud moment to join such a big club," he told MUTV.

"You always dream of walking out at Wembley and Old Trafford - they're the two big stadiums when you're a young kid.

"It's an amazing club, a club I've always watched and looked up to when I was younger and now I'm part of it. The atmosphere and the stadium itself is just so unique and so special.

"Experience is a big thing - you play a lot of games as a young boy and you learn a lot of things, like I did in League One and moved up to the Championship. I felt like that really helped me.

"First and foremost, I see myself as a good defender, I'm in the team to stop goals and keep clean sheets.

"I'm a team player. I'll give everything I can for the team and everything I've got for this club."

Manager Solskjaer believes he has acquired one of the best players in his position in the world and sees him as a crucial new component of his side.

"Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature," Solskjaer said. 

"He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure - coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes - I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

"He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club. I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season."

