Makelele leaves Eupen amid Chelsea links

Claude Makelele has left his role as head coach at Belgian side Eupen amid links to Chelsea.

The Frenchman moved to the Pro League club in 2017, having previously been an assistant at Swansea City.

Makelele won two Premier League titles during a productive playing career with Chelsea, who look set to allow head coach Maurizio Sarri to take over at Juventus.

It has been reported Frank Lampard will replace the Italian and Makelele could form part of his backroom staff, though the 46-year-old made no comment on those rumours in a statement on Eupen's website.

"I am obviously sad to leave Eupen, but I believe it is the right decision for both parties to enable the club to take a new approach and direction," he said.

"I would like to thank the club and especially [director] Andreas Bleicher for the opportunity they gave me to join the club one and a half years ago, and I wish all the best of luck to my successor."