×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Makelele leaves Eupen amid Chelsea links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
189   //    14 Jun 2019, 18:54 IST
ClaudeMakeleleCropped
Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele has left his role as head coach at Belgian side Eupen amid links to Chelsea.

The Frenchman moved to the Pro League club in 2017, having previously been an assistant at Swansea City.

Makelele won two Premier League titles during a productive playing career with Chelsea, who look set to allow head coach Maurizio Sarri to take over at Juventus.

It has been reported Frank Lampard will replace the Italian and Makelele could form part of his backroom staff, though the 46-year-old made no comment on those rumours in a statement on Eupen's website.

"I am obviously sad to leave Eupen, but I believe it is the right decision for both parties to enable the club to take a new approach and direction," he said.

"I would like to thank the club and especially [director] Andreas Bleicher for the opportunity they gave me to join the club one and a half years ago, and I wish all the best of luck to my successor."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Advertisement
Chelsea News: 'I'm focused on Chelsea', says Eden Hazard amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Sarri discusses Juventus links amid Chelsea uncertainty
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Update on Chelsea transfer ban, Midfielder focussed on Chelsea amid Real Madrid rumours and more | March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Jorginho unsure if Sarri will stay at Chelsea amid Juve links
RELATED STORY
Chelsea mark Lampard anniversary amid Sarri to Juventus reports
RELATED STORY
Petr Cech retires: Best XI to have played with the Czech goalkeeper - Only 2 Arsenal players make the list
RELATED STORY
Southgate not interested in Chelsea job
RELATED STORY
Kante focused on Chelsea amid Madrid links
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Maurizio Sarri if he leaves Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Sarri targets long stay in England amid Roma links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us