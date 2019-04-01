×
Man City can't think of the quadruple, says Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Apr 2019, 04:04 IST
PepGuardiolaCropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his players not to think about the prospect of completing a historic quadruple if they want to achieve their goal.

The English champions are in the thick of the Premier League title race and have an FA Cup semi-final and the Champions League quarter-finals to look forward to as they aim to add to their EFL Cup trophy this season, along with their Community Shield success from August.

Guardiola won the treble during his time at Barcelona and twice claimed a domestic double while in charge of Bayern Munich and the Spaniard told his players they must take it game by game for the remainder of the season.

"We are trying to achieve something that is very difficult to achieve," he told reporters after Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham.

"At the beginning of April, we have won two titles this season, we are fighting for the other three.

"The way we start to play, they show me they want to try. It is so difficult, but they want to try. What's next is Cardiff – go like a machine to win. I think they are ready.

"I take it before each game. I see how it is with the players, how they come back from injuries. We don't go far away from what is next.

"That is the best way in my experience with other clubs when we fight for many titles, don't think too much. They have to give the best performance that is possible.

"Maybe people do not play well in the process, maybe they are tired, injured, so we have to handle it day by day. There are no more secrets to it."

City's progress means they could play nine games in April but Guardiola does not want to overthink the situation.

"People say, 'Hey, you need a break'," he continued.

"Maybe for the [FA] Cup semi-final and the Champions League it would be nice. But being in the position for the Premier League, you know if you don't win you are going to lose the league, it is going to help us for our competition," said Guardiola.

"When you have 10 points in front, you can be a little more selective. But we don't have a choice. Every game in every week we have to win. It's nice."

