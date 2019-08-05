×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man City couldn't deal with us – Robertson rallies Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
188   //    05 Aug 2019, 13:30 IST
AndyRobertson - cropped
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson felt Manchester City could not handle Liverpool despite edging Sunday's Community Shield with a penalty shoot-out win at Wembley.

Claudio Bravo's save from Georginio Wijnaldum's spot-kick proved the difference as Premier League champions City netted all five of their attempts from 12 yards – Gabriel Jesus beating Brazil team-mate Alisson to seal victory.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring against his former club to give City a deserved early lead but Jurgen Klopp's side were transformed after the break, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah hitting crossbar and post respectively before substitute Joel Matip headed in a 77th-minute equaliser.

Bravo then saved from Naby Keita and Salah before the Egypt star was denied by a remarkable airborne clearance from City full-back Kyle Walker.

"It was just about belief again," Robertson said of the Reds' second-half improvement.

"It was about not thinking you're tired and things like that – breaking through that barrier and putting them under that pressure, which I didn't think we did in the first half.

"We did that in the second half and I don't really think they could deal with us. We were just trying to get the winner."

Walker's clearance evoked memories of John Stones' heroics in similar circumstances as City claimed a pivotal 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium last season – a result that weighed heavily in the final reckoning of a title race decided by a solitary point.

Advertisement

"It didn't quite fall to us. That's football and I said to Kyle Walker after, I still don't know how he's cleared that off the line," Scotland international Robertson said.

"He's an incredible player, an incredible athlete – that's why.

"We just couldn't get the ball over the line and, if we did, we'd have been quite comfortable, I think."

Liverpool have overseen a quiet transfer window, only bringing in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, but Robertson believes retaining the nucleus of the squad that amassed 97 top-flight points before running out European champions will be key.

The former Hull City man also does not expect City and Liverpool to dart away so far clear of the chasing pack this time around.

"Look, we believe we'll be there or thereabouts again. But I believe the teams that were further behind us last season will be closer," he added, with Liverpool set to open the Premier League season at home to newly promoted Norwich City on Friday.

"I think it will be a lot more competitive but I believe we can compete in this league. We haven't lost anyone, the squad is still the same as it was last season.

"It’s just about us having the same mentality and the same way of playing and same application going into every single game. If it is then we'll see where we are in May."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Community Shield 2019: How Liverpool could line up against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield 2019: Liverpool v Manchester City - Predicted XI, Team News and More
RELATED STORY
FA Coummunity Shield: Five men who were brilliant for City in thrilling win
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield: Three talking points from Manchester City 6(1)-5(1) Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must learn to deal with Champions League glory
RELATED STORY
FA Community Shield: City, Liverpool look to pick up from where they left off
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Predicting where the top 6 clubs will finish
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must improve to beat City
RELATED STORY
Klopp warns Guardiola and Man City: Liverpool are still here!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Tomorrow APO QAR 10:30 PM APOEL vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow PAO AJA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Ajax
Tomorrow DIN FER 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Ferencváros
07 Aug CLU DYN 12:00 AM Brugge vs Dynamo Kyiv
07 Aug CRV KOB 12:15 AM Crvena Zvezda vs København
07 Aug KRA POR 10:30 PM Krasnodar vs Porto
07 Aug IST OLY 11:15 PM İstanbul Başakşehir vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow ARA SAB 08:30 PM Ararat-Armenia vs Saburtalo
Tomorrow RIG HJK 09:30 PM Riga vs HJK
Tomorrow SUT LIN 11:45 PM Sutjeska vs Linfield
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us