Man City legend David Silva reaches 200 Premier League wins in record time

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 37 // 29 Sep 2019, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City captain David Silva

David Silva broke a Premier League record as Manchester City won 3-1 at Everton, the club captain becoming the quickest player to reach 200 wins in the competition.

Silva made his 289th Premier League appearance on Saturday, coming off the bench at Goodison Park to help Pep Guardiola's side close out a key victory.

The Spanish playmaker has needed 16 fewer matches to reach the landmark than previous record holder, the Chelsea great John Terry, who got to 200 in 305 outings.

Terry's former Chelsea colleagues Petr Cech (310 matches) and Ashley Cole (318 matches) are also in the top five, with Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs (315 matches) there as well.

200 - Manchester City's victory over Everton earned David Silva his 200th Premier League win in his 289th game in the competition, making him the quickest ever player to reach this total. Merlin. pic.twitter.com/tQIBIfYal3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

Silva's impact on the Premier League has been phenomenal since joining from Valencia in 2010 and he will go down in City history as one of the club's greatest players.

The 33-year-old, who has confirmed he will leave City when his contract expires at the end of the season, has already helped the club to win four Premier League titles.

His roll of honour at the club also includes four EFL Cup crowns and two FA Cups.