×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester City and Liverpool break Premier League ground

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    28 Apr 2019, 21:22 IST
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City and Liverpool have set a new Premier League record as the gripping title race continues. 

City's 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday - earned thanks to Sergio Aguero's second-half strike - was their 12th victory in a row in the league, moving them a point above Liverpool. 

The Reds had leapfrogged City thanks to their 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield Town at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp's men still need City to slip up if they are to win the league for the first time in the Premier League era. 

But a Premier League record has been set by the two competing clubs regardless of what happens in the final two games of the season. 

Never before in Premier League history have two teams piled up more than 90 points, with Liverpool on track to potentially end the campaign with 97 points in second spot. 

City cannot match the 100 points Pep Guardiola's side reached in a record-breaking 2017-18, but they and Liverpool have produced a title race for the ages. 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Advertisement
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: 3 factors that could decide this season's Premier League champions
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, team news, probable line-ups, and prediction | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool star wins PFA Player of the year as per rumours
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking the top 5
RELATED STORY
Dunne tips City to edge Liverpool in Premier League title battle
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Sir Alex Ferguson believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title, claims former Stoke City striker
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us