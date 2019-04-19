×
Manchester City lay on Wembley coaches for fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    19 Apr 2019, 00:28 IST
ManchesterCityfans - cropped
Manchester City fans

Manchester City's players will fund coach travel for supporters attending next month's FA Cup final against Watford. 

Each member of the City first-team squad will fund a bus, making 26 in total, subject to demand. 

"The support from our fans throughout the season has been nothing short of incredible," City captain Vincent Kompany told his club's official website. 

"Travelling to so many games in league and cup competitions, both home and away, is not easy to do and is something that every player in our squad values and appreciates." 

City were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals by Tottenham on Wednesday when a dramatic tie ended 4-4 on aggregate at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola's team remain in contention for an unprecedented domestic treble, as they continue to march on blow-for-blow with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after lifting the EFL Cup thanks to a penalty shoot-out triumph over Chelsea February. 

Those exertions mean the Watford game will be City's fifth trip to Wembley this season, with supporters having criticised both high ticket prices and limited public transport provision back to Manchester from London following kick-offs in the late afternoon.

"Although last night’s result [against Tottenham] was not the one that we had hoped for, it was very special to hear our fans in full voice for 90 minutes backing the team," Kompany added. 

"We still have so much to fight for this season and this is our way of saying thank you to them for being with us every step of the way." 

Tags:
Manchester City
