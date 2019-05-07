×
Manchester City & Liverpool dominate Premier League awards

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 May 2019, 23:26 IST
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - cropped
Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award, while Manchester City and Liverpool players dominate the Player of the Season shortlist.

City manager Guardiola and Liverpool boss Klopp are locked in a pulsating battle for the league title, which will be resolved on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Leaders City travel to Brighton and Hove Albion knowing a win will be enough to see them secure a second consecutive Premier League title, while Liverpool – one point behind their rivals – take on Wolves at Anfield.

If Guardiola is successful, he will become only the third manager to retain the Premier League title after Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

Klopp's side have already amassed 94 points this campaign – the fourth highest in the competition's history.

They are joined on the shortlist by Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo, with the winner to be announced at the League Managers Association awards evening on May 14.

Meanwhile, the Premier League's two most dominant sides have three players each on the seven-man shortlist for Player of the Season.

The Premier League's top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane are all included from the Reds, while Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva represent the reigning champions.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, who has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, completes the shortlist.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
