×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United players will have no hiding place against City - Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    24 Apr 2019, 14:16 IST
Man Utd - cropped
Manchester United's players during the defeat at Everton

Manchester United's players will have no hiding place when they take on Manchester City, according to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the derby provides the perfect opportunity for the Red Devils to recapture top form.

United host their near neighbours at Old Trafford on Wednesday, as they aim to bounce back from their 4-0 drubbing at Everton on Sunday.

The derby result could be pivotal in the Premier League title race, with Liverpool hoping for a United win to boost their chances of claiming City's crown.

And Solskjaer, who has promised a reaction from his side, is adamant that United could not wish for a better opportunity to restore their pride.

"For me it's the best game we could have. There's no hiding place," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"The world's watching. The whole of Manchester is watching. Liverpool is watching!

"Our players' pride has been hurt badly - my pride, the club's pride. The game is a great chance to put things right. We know we have a way to go to get where we want to be but it's a step; we can show the standards we want to have.

"It's about a reaction, a response. We can't work on fitness, it's mindsets. I know the players; they're very good, talented players. Everton outran us, outworked us. We have to bring something different [against City]. 

"We know the quality of their team but our fans need to know we've given absolutely everything - tactically, mentally, physically, as well as handling the ball.

Advertisement

"We spoke honestly at half-time and after the game [on Sunday]. We know that performance is not acceptable if you want to get to the top where we think we belong. I can say only twice we've really let ourselves down this year in terms of performance - that game [against Everton] and the game against Wolves in the FA Cup."

Despite a poor run of form which has seen United lose four of their six fixtures in all competitions since Solskjaer was given the job on a permanent basis, the former Molde coach insisted in Tuesday's pre-match news conference that he still had full belief in his players.

However, he says there will be ramifications for certain players following United's capitulation at Goodison Park.

"Of course there'll be consequences," Solskjaer said. "We're not going to see exactly the same team [against Manchester City]."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
They will snap at your ankles and kick you - Solskjaer mindful of Man City tactics
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do to get the team back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
United v City: Solskjaer out to correct Manchester derby record
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
United v City: Were the Red Devils too hasty to appoint Solskjaer?
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer convinced he can turn Manchester United's slump around
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects Solskjaer claims over City fouls
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, says Rooney
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us