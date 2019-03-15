×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United were not s*** against Arsenal - Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
137   //    15 Mar 2019, 21:04 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Manchester United's performance in their defeat to Arsenal last weekend, insisting that they were not "s***".

United had won all nine of their away matches under Solskjaer until their trip to Emirates Stadium, where goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck a blow in the top-four battle.

The Red Devils carved out a number of clear opportunities of their own but were unable to find a way past home goalkeeper Bernd Leno.  

Despite the defeat, Solskjaer – whose side travel to Wolves for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday – has no issues with United's performance and believes they were unlucky to lose.

"You're always measured on results but we played a good game against Arsenal," he told a media conference.

"We've played so much worse and won games and that's the strange thing when you're a manager.

"You can look behind the result and say that was a good performance, but we didn't get what we deserved. It's so strange, the Arsenal one.

"We were very disappointed in the result, it hurts more than anything, but we can't look at the performance and say we were s***, because we weren't, to be honest and blunt."

Advertisement

Solskjaer's former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes left his position as Oldham Athletic manager on Friday after just a month in charge and the Norwegian has opened the door for him to come and talk about his experiences.

"He's probably got his reasons why he left, so you've got to ask him," he added.

"He's invited here if he wants to come and have a little chat about it. We've texted and it didn't work out, that's just management."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Men that flopped for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: “Some days strikers take them, some days they don’t” – Solskjaer reflects on missed chances against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fixed Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
The incredible turn around of Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer not interested in Manchester United record
RELATED STORY
5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done to make Manchester United a fearsome unit
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal won against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Arsenal ends his unbeaten Premier League run
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as Man United stumble at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United could beat Arsenal again at the Emirates
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us