Mane and Kante start UEFA Super Cup showdown

Sadio Mane and N'Golo Kante both start in the UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul.

Mane came off the bench as Liverpool opened their Premier League season by beating promoted Norwich City at Anfield but starts on Wednesday for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Kante, meanwhile, was a second-half substitute as Chelsea were thumped at Manchester United. He comes into midfield as Frank Lampard leaves out Ross Barkley and Mason Mount.

Christian Pulisic makes his full debut for Chelsea after coming off the bench at Old Trafford while Olivier Giroud replaces Tammy Abraham in attack.

Antonio Rudiger, who missed the end of last season with a serious knee injury, makes his return to the Chelsea squad but the centre-back is only on the bench. Billy Gilmour, an 18-year-old midfielder, is also among the substitutes.

Mane comes into the Liverpool team along with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum drop out.

Matip, making his 100th appearance for the Reds, is included in defence with Gomez shifting across to right-back, while former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian starts for the first time with Alisson ruled out by a calf injury sustained against Norwich.

Before announcing their team, Liverpool confirmed Naby Keita was not available due to an injury suffered in training on Tuesday.

"The muscle strain occurred around the hip area and Keita will be assessed further by the Reds' medical team in the coming days," said a statement from the club.

The game, the first Super Cup to be contested by two English clubs, will see French official Stephanie Frappart take charge.

She will become the first female to take charge of a major UEFA men's competition event, Frappart having also been the referee for the Women's World Cup final last month.