Manolas completes Napoli switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    13 Jul 2019, 21:12 IST
manolas-cropped
Kostas Manolas at Roma

Kostas Manolas has completed a reported €36million switch to Napoli from Roma after undergoing a medical on Saturday.

Roma announced on June 30 that the 28-year-old was due to depart for their Serie A rivals, and the transfer has since gone through, with the defender understood to have signed a five-year contract.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis seemed to confirm the completion of the deal with a "welcome" post on Twitter earlier in the day, before the club followed suit on their official account.

Greece international Manolas spent five years with the Giallorossi after signing from Olympiacos and will bolster Napoli's options at centre-back following the departure of Raul Albiol to Villarreal.

Manolas is Napoli's sixth signing of the close-season, following Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis and Luigi Liguori.

The experienced defender will be expected to line up alongside Kalidou Koulibaly, provided the Senegal international does not leave.

