Marotta: Spalletti and Conte rumours unhelpful

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    14 May 2019, 08:28 IST
LucianoSpalletti-cropped
Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitted rumours about Luciano Spalletti's future are not helpful as the Serie A side continue to be linked with Antonio Conte.

Despite third-placed Inter set for their best finish in the league since 2010-11, doubts remain over head coach Spalletti and whether he will continue in Milan next season.

According to reports, former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss Conte is set to replace Spalletti – who led Inter back into the Champions League last season.

Marotta, however, leapt to the defence of Spalletti prior to Monday's 2-0 Serie A victory against Chievo.

"The rumours about Spalletti's future aren't helpful," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"I believe it's the new generation of communication that spread these stories so easily, they create a distraction and can be annoying to read sometimes.

"Spalletti has done a good job and that should be recognised. Our goal was to get into the Champions League spots, and we are going about it the right way.

"I don't understand the criticisms of the last few weeks, as we have almost achieved our goal."

Inter are third – a point clear of Atalanta and three ahead of rivals AC Milan – with two matches remaining.

