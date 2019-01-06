×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marseille embarrassed by fourth-tier amateur side in Coupe de France

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    06 Jan 2019, 21:41 IST
Andrezieux - cropped
Andrezieux celebrate a famous win over Marseille

Marseille suffered a humiliating exit from the Coupe de France on Sunday, going down 2-0 to fourth-tier amateur side Andrezieux.

Having ended 2018 on a miserable note with a six-game winless streak that saw them exit the Europa League and Coupe de la Ligue, Rudi Garcia's men hit a new low at Saint-Etienne's Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Goals in either half from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije and Florian Milla saw off a Marseille side that started with eight members of the XI that began last season's Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Marseille, who had 28 shots without scoring, have now exited the Coupe de France to teams from the third tier or lower in three of the past eight campaigns.

A run of seven matches without a victory represents their worst since April 2016.

Omnisport
NEWS
Montpellier stunned by late winner on day of Coupe de...
RELATED STORY
PSG open Coupe de France defence at fifth-tier Pontivy
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or in 2019
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 3 Observations from PSG's 2-0 victory...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar's PSG release clause revealed
RELATED STORY
Troubled Monaco beaten at home by rock-bottom Guingamp
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to an...
RELATED STORY
10 World-Class Footballers Who Were Rejected as Youngsters
RELATED STORY
Gourvennec returns to Ligue 1's bottom side Guingamp
RELATED STORY
Payet replaces Fekir in France squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us