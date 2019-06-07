×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mata offered new deal as Manchester United reveal released list

Omnisport
NEWS
News
135   //    07 Jun 2019, 23:56 IST
Juan Mata - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata

Manchester United have offered a new deal to Juan Mata as Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia head the list of players leaving the club.

Mata, who joined from Chelsea in January 2014, has been linked with a free transfer abroad.

But the former Valencia and Chelsea midfielder has been handed the chance to sign fresh terms by United, meaning he could yet extend his time at Old Trafford.

James Wilson and Regan Poole, who have both previously played first-team football, are among those to be departing United after spending the 2018-19 campaign out on loan.

And United have officially said goodbye to Herrera and club captain Valencia following the expiration of their contracts.

Also leaving are DJ Buffonge, Tyrell Warren, Matty Willock, Callum Whelan, James Thompson, Thomas Sang, Zak Dearnley, Matthew Olosunde, Callum Gribbin, Millen Baars and Joshua Bohui.

As well as offering Mata the chance to stay, Alex Fojticek, Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolani have also been offered new contracts. The Premier League side have also taken up the option to extend Aidan Barlow's deal.

United announced on Friday that a deal has been agreed with Swansea City for Welsh winger Daniel James as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins to reshape his squad.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Mata has been offered Man Utd deal but has other options, says father
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Mata left hurt by 'very painful' Manchester United season
RELATED STORY
5 Possible destinations for Juan Mata this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eyeing £150m Portuguese duo, Red Devils dealt with blow in defender chase, and more - 2nd May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 Players who should be sold or released in the next Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer willing to give defender a second chance, Red Devils interested in £88m Barcelona playmaker and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United are no longer a feared club
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us