Mata offered new deal as Manchester United reveal released list

07 Jun 2019, 23:55 IST

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata

Manchester United have offered a new deal to Juan Mata as Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia head the list of players leaving the club.

Mata, who joined from Chelsea in January 2014, has been linked with a free transfer abroad.

But the former Valencia and Chelsea midfielder has been handed the chance to sign fresh terms by United, meaning he could yet extend his time at Old Trafford.

James Wilson and Regan Poole, who have both previously played first-team football, are among those to be departing United after spending the 2018-19 campaign out on loan.

And United have officially said goodbye to Herrera and club captain Valencia following the expiration of their contracts.

Also leaving are DJ Buffonge, Tyrell Warren, Matty Willock, Callum Whelan, James Thompson, Thomas Sang, Zak Dearnley, Matthew Olosunde, Callum Gribbin, Millen Baars and Joshua Bohui.

As well as offering Mata the chance to stay, Alex Fojticek, Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolani have also been offered new contracts. The Premier League side have also taken up the option to extend Aidan Barlow's deal.

United announced on Friday that a deal has been agreed with Swansea City for Welsh winger Daniel James as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins to reshape his squad.