Match-winner Kean needs time to grow - Allegri

Moise Kean celebrates scoring for Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri warned against placing undue pressure on Moise Kean after the emerging Juventus star ended a difficult week by scoring the winner against AC Milan.

The teenage striker set aside the alleged racial abuse he endured at Cagliari in midweek to complete Juve's second-half comeback in a 2-1 triumph at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

It was the 19-year-old Italy international's fifth goal in as many games for club and country and moved Allegri's men 21 points ahead of Napoli, who must avoid defeat at home to Genoa on Sunday to keep their slim title hopes alive.

The Bianconeri considered sending Kean out on loan in January but, with Cristiano Ronaldo still sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained on international duty, keeping the talented centre-forward in Turin has proved a masterstroke.

"He's good at scoring. He's a young man doing very well but let's leave him to be calm," Allegri said.

"We all decided together in January that it was right to keep him here. He needed to stay at Juventus to grow.

"Training and playing with the champions is better for his improvement, especially on a mental level."

Ronaldo's expected availability for Wednesday's trip to Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals will give Allegri a decision to make in attack, with Paulo Dybala also on target against the Rossoneri.

The Argentine won and converted a penalty on the hour to cancel out Krzysztof Piatek's first-half opener but showed frustration when he was substituted for match-winner Kean six minutes later.

Allegri insisted he had no problem with the reaction.

"It is right that he should be angry because everyone cares about playing," the Italian said.

"Paulo came from a period in which he didn't play, but the goal will give him confidence.

"In a great team every day you have to fight because your team-mates are there ready to take your place."