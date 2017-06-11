Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d'Or

After an outstanding season with Monaco, teenager Kylian Mbappe wants to keep pushing on and win the Champions League.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 20:38 IST

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe

Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe says winning the Champions League is an "obsession" and more important to him than receiving the Ballon d'Or award.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakout season as Monaco won Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals in all competitions - including six in a dazzling run to the semi-finals of Europe's premier competition - form that has seen him linked with a lucrative move to several of Europe's big spenders.

Mbappe has lofty ambitions and wants to improve on that Champions League last-four finish, while speaking of his desire to prioritise team success over individual glory.

"[The Champions League] is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win - the most important are the titles," he told Telefoot.

"That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d'Or, for example. I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it."

Mbappe's stellar performances also him earned international recognition with France and he is desperate to represent Les Bleus at next year's World Cup in Russia.

"[The 2018 World Cup] is the number one goal at international level," he added. "As I always say, dreams are good but it's up to me to work for them."