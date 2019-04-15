×
Mbappe: PSG played like beginners

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    15 Apr 2019, 04:52 IST
KylianMbappe-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe criticised Paris Saint-Germain's personality in their humbling 5-1 rout at the hands of Lille, adding the Ligue 1 champions "played like beginners".

It was a forgettable night for 10-man PSG were humiliated by second-placed hosts Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, where the club's expected title celebrations were emphatically postponed.

Juan Bernat – who equalised after Thomas Meunier's own goal gifted Lille the lead – was sent off in the first half, which already saw Meunier and Thiago Silva succumb to injuries.

And PSG crumbled as Nicolas Pepe, Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte pilled further misery upon the visitors, who conceded five goals in a Ligue 1 game for the first time since 2000.

Reflecting on capitulation, PSG star Mbappe told Canal+: "We'll be champions eventually but when you lose you have to lose in a certain way. 

"You do not want to lose personality like that, [concede] three, four, five. That was not normal.

"Lille are a good team so congratulations to them. They have nice fans, a beautiful stadium, but we have to play with more personality, 

"It's one of our faults, I think. We'll have to fix it quickly. It really is nothing else.

"Football is played on a field. Today we played like beginners. We must regain focus, there is a game on Wednesday, but I think we must stop losing like that "

PSG – winless in two league matches – are still 17 points clear atop the Ligue 1 table ahead of Wednesday's trip to Nantes, when they will hope it is a case of third time lucky in their quest to be confirmed as champions.


 

Omnisport
NEWS
