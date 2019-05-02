×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi always got my Ballon d'Or vote - Kovac

Omnisport
NEWS
News
220   //    02 May 2019, 18:14 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac says he always voted for Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or when he was Croatia head coach.

Messi produced another sparkling performance on Wednesday, scoring twice to give Barcelona a 3-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Liverpool at Camp Nou and reach 600 club goals in the process.

His form in 2018-19 has made a mockery of his ranking in last year's race for the Ballon d'Or, when he came in fifth place behind Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo and winner Luka Modric.

But Kovac, who was Croatia coach between 2013 and 2015, insists he has never had any doubt about who is the best player in the world.

"There is only one Messi," he told a news conference on Friday ahead of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Hannover. "No matter what I say, it's too little. You have to shower him with superlatives.

"When it came to the Ballon d'Or choice, he always got my vote when I was the coach of the Croatian national team.

"There are many good players, but he is the best. A team is important, but he makes the difference."

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his career, the same number as Juventus forward Ronaldo.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Ballon d'Or 2019: Football personalities who have already named their favourites for this year's award
RELATED STORY
10 things you probably didn't know about the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 controversial Ballon d'Or winners in recent years
RELATED STORY
Why France Football need to improve their selection of Ballon d'Or voting experts
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Messi and Ronaldo fans slam organisers of Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news Roundup: Messi deserves Ballon d'Or claims former Real Madrid manager, star worried about Griezmann rumours and more- 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Ballon D'Or: 3 Players in history who were criminally neglected for the top award
RELATED STORY
5 early favorites for Ballon d'Or 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons we should end the Ronaldo and Messi debate
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us