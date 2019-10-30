Messi in contention to end Ronaldo's Globe Soccer Awards dominance

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 81 // 30 Oct 2019, 18:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Awards

Lionel Messi will be hoping to dethrone Cristiano Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Awards after both were named among the nominees for the Best Men's Player for 2019.

Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool team-mates Alisson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also up for the annual honour, which is to be presented in Dubai on December 29.

Bernardo Silva, part of the Manchester City side largely snubbed at the FIFA Best awards, rounds out the seven-man field.

Juventus forward and five-time winner Ronaldo claimed the main prize for the third consecutive year in 2018.

Barcelona superstar Messi has won it once, in 2015.

The nominees for 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 Globe Soccer Award are: Alisson Becker, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk



Who do you think will lift the award ?⁣⁣#globesoccer

⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/zuAKU1EWs6 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) October 30, 2019

United States stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan headline the contenders for the Best Women's Player title.

Lyon trio Amandine Henry, Lucy Bronze and Ada Hegerberg are all shortlisted and the French outfit have been nominated for Best Club, alongside Liverpool and Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag, Fernando Santos and Djamel Belmadi, who guided Algeria to victory at the Africa Cup of Nations, are in contention to succeed Didier Deschamps as Best Coach, as is former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Advertisement

Other award categories include Best Agent, Best Sporting Director and Best Revelation, designed to recognise emerging players.

Inter's Antonio Conte, ex-England manager Fabio Capello and Portugal legend Luis Figo form part of the judging panel.