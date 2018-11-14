×
Messi is a football alien - Malcom

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    14 Nov 2018, 21:38 IST
lionelmessi-cropped
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona against Real Betis

Malcom has described team-mate Lionel Messi as "a football alien" and pledged to take full advantage of the opportunity to play alongside the talismanic superstar at Barcelona.

The Brazilian was included alongside Messi in Barcelona's starting line-up for the first time in Sunday's clash with Real Betis at Camp Nou, though the duo could not prevent the hosts slipping to a 4-3 defeat.

Despite finding his opportunities limited since arriving from Bordeaux in July, Malcom is relishing the chance to learn from a true footballing great.

"A few minutes before starting the match, in the tunnel, he told me that when he gets the ball he will find me," Malcom said in an interview with ESPN Brasil. "And he does because he's a football alien.

"He's someone who always wants the best for the group. This is why he's the captain and someone who can inspire players to give their best because, coming from someone who has five Ballon d'Or awards, you end up doing well and you're motivated to do it."

"For me, he's the best in the world," he added. "It's difficult to talk about.

"You never know what he's going to do because he never gives anything away, so it's difficult to know which direction he's going to go in.

"Simply by exchanging passes with him, I am learning so much.

"I want to take advantage of this opportunity to the maximum."

The 21-year-old admitted that he was looking forward to a move to Roma when Barcelona came in for him, but said he had no regrets about heading to Spain.

"I was going to Roma and I was very happy," he said.

"Then the opportunity to sign for Barcelona arrived and I did not think twice because it had been my dream since I was a kid.

"Being here is a dream come true."

