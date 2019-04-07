Messi surpasses Casillas' LaLiga wins record

Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi surpassed Iker Casillas' record for career LaLiga victories as he helped Barcelona past Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Real Madrid great Casillas had been on 334 wins in Spain's top flight since departing the club for Porto in 2015, after 16 years in Los Blancos' first team.

But Messi, who starred against Atletico in a 2-0 win that helped Barca take another step towards retaining the title, overtook him after matching the record in the Catalan derby with Espanyol last Saturday.

Messi could have surpassed Casillas away to Villarreal on Wednesday, but Barca could only rescue a thrilling 4-4 draw at Estadio de la Ceramica - their talisman scoring a late free-kick as they came from 4-2 down.





Leo Messi now has more wins than any player in #LaLigaHistory! (335) pic.twitter.com/dEGc5G1BgB — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 6, 2019

He was similarly decisive against 10-man Atletico, who had Diego Costa sent off in the first half.

With Atletico looking set to hold on to a point, Luis Suarez finally broke their resistance with a lovely finish from distance in the 85th minute, and Messi wrapped things up soon after.

The Argentina star rode a challenge from Jose Gimenez in the box, before neatly tucking a disguised finish inside the right-hand post, leaving Barca 11 points clear at LaLiga's summit.

