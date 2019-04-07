×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi surpasses Casillas' LaLiga wins record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    07 Apr 2019, 02:52 IST
messi-cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi surpassed Iker Casillas' record for career LaLiga victories as he helped Barcelona past Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Real Madrid great Casillas had been on 334 wins in Spain's top flight since departing the club for Porto in 2015, after 16 years in Los Blancos' first team.

But Messi, who starred against Atletico in a 2-0 win that helped Barca take another step towards retaining the title, overtook him after matching the record in the Catalan derby with Espanyol last Saturday.

Messi could have surpassed Casillas away to Villarreal on Wednesday, but Barca could only rescue a thrilling 4-4 draw at Estadio de la Ceramica - their talisman scoring a late free-kick as they came from 4-2 down.

He was similarly decisive against 10-man Atletico, who had Diego Costa sent off in the first half.

With Atletico looking set to hold on to a point, Luis Suarez finally broke their resistance with a lovely finish from distance in the 85th minute, and Messi wrapped things up soon after.

The Argentina star rode a challenge from Jose Gimenez in the box, before neatly tucking a disguised finish inside the right-hand post, leaving Barca 11 points clear at LaLiga's summit.

 

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Messi matches Casillas' LaLiga wins record
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Albiceleste star makes LaLiga history; matches Real Madrid legend's incredible win record
RELATED STORY
'He deserves the recognition'- Former Real Madrid icon applauds Lionel Messi for equalling his sensational record
RELATED STORY
'I'd have preferred a Real Madrid player, but Messi deserves to break my record' - former Real Madrid star heaps praise on the Barcelona talisman
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records Cristiano Ronaldo will never break 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Santander returns with the Barcelona Derby and Six-Pointers all weekend
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Karim Benzema continues insane record which neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have in their career
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star sets incredible 21st-century record with win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 4 records Lionel Messi set in the match
RELATED STORY
5 facts that show Ronaldo is not a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us