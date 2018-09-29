Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi wants better from Barcelona defence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
167   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:21 IST
messi-cropped
Lionel Messi at full-time on Saturday

Lionel Messi thinks Barcelona need to improve defensively after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao saw the champions drop points for the third LaLiga match in succession.

Messi was left on the bench for the first half, with Ernesto Valverde seemingly resting him ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Tottenham.

Without their talisman, Barca were lacking creativity at Camp Nou and deservedly trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to Oscar De Marcos' goal.

Messi was introduced early in the second period and ultimately set up Munir El Haddadi for their late equaliser, but he was left unimpressed by Barca's defence.

When asked if Barca are being hampered by nerves, Messi said: "There is no anxiety. This is just the beginning [of the season].

"We only feel anger for the last two results. We did a good first half at Leganes and we lost. We create situations to win.

"We are aware that we have to be stronger in defence and not concede goals in all matches."

Barca have kept one clean sheet in their last five matches, a 4-0 drubbing of PSV in the Champions League, in which Messi hit a hat-trick.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Best FC Barcelona Formation
RELATED STORY
Rakitic wants more from Barcelona hat-trick hero Messi
RELATED STORY
7 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Better Than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Griezmann at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
10 football legends who picked Messi over Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Ranking top 10 La Liga players
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us