Mitrovic will be monitored every day – Parker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    30 Mar 2019, 23:26 IST
aleksandarmitrovic-cropped
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham’s caretaker manager Scott Parker indicated Aleksandar Mitrovic could be fit for the Cottagers' clash with Watford on Tuesday if he can recover from a stomach problem.

The striker was in the stands as 19th-placed Fulham suffered an eighth consecutive Premier League defeat, going down 2-0 at home against Manchester City on Saturday.

Parker said Mitrovic's fitness would be monitored but did not rule the Serbia international, Fulham's top scorer on 10 Premier League goals, out of a return against Javi Gracia's Hornets.

"He has been struggling for a few weeks with an ongoing issue," Parker said of Mitrovic.

"He played for Serbia and came back and he didn't have a chance.

"Whether we can get him right for Tuesday will be [judged on] a day to day basis.

"I coudn't make a call for Tuesday. He has something wrong with his stomach."

Mistakes from Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Joe Bryan enabled Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero to give City a 2-0 lead within 27 minutes at Craven Cottage.

Parker accepted errors cost his side but quickly moved his attention towards the six remaining games that Fulham must battle through as they attempt to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

"There's six games left but we all understand the predicament and where we lie in that," said Parker, whose side are 16 points adrift after Burnley's defeat of Wolves at Turf Moor.

"It's a tough ask of course, the main focus is the six games. We push and end the season on a positive.

"I want the team to show what they can do. At times this year we've shown glimpses.

"On a personal level I've been given the reigns, but I'm not thinking about myself, I'm thinking about the team."

