×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho on Bayern links: I hope Kovac stays

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    10 Apr 2019, 17:46 IST
mourinho-cropped
Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho says he hopes Niko Kovac keeps his job at Bayern Munich despite being touted as a potential replacement for the Croatian at the Allianz Arena.

Kovac took over from Jupp Heynckes in the close season and, despite a tough start to the campaign, the Bavarian side now sit one point clear atop the Bundesliga following their 5-0 hammering of title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Mourinho, who has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, says Bayern are a great club but he is not lobbying for the top job.

"Of course, Bayern are a giant," he told Sport Bild.

"I honestly assure you that I hope Niko keeps his job because he has worked very hard to reach that level."

Mourinho is also now backing Bayern to win their seventh straight German title, despite a tricky run-in which includes a difficult trip to RB Leipzig.

"They have their fate in their own hands. There are still three away games, Leipzig especially will not be easy. But it is hard to imagine that Bayern don't win the title," he added.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss hailed the overall competitiveness and spectacle that the Bundesliga provides.

"The Bundesliga provides an exciting competition for me, especially the teams in mid-table, who are constantly improving," he said.

"There are full stadia, good organisation and good tactical approaches in many teams – I think the Bundesliga is really interesting."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Why sacking Niko Kovac might not be the best solution for Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker won't distract Bayern from DFB-Pokal tie – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Niko Kovac: A boon or a bane for Bayern Munich?
RELATED STORY
Bayern haven't won Bundesliga yet, warns Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern's faith in Kovac being rewarded, says Hitzfeld
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Bayern had Liverpool on the mind against Augsburg
RELATED STORY
James is playing for Bayern future – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac demands defensive discipline in Der Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Bayern want to stay top - Kovac defiant after leapfrogging Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Kovac fearful over fresh Coman ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us