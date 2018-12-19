×
Mourinho 'proud' to have worked for Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
279   //    19 Dec 2018, 22:16 IST
Mourinho-cropped
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has spoken of his pride at having managed Manchester United for two and a half years, claiming he made "friends for life" at Old Trafford.

The ex-Chelsea boss was sacked on Tuesday with United languishing in sixth in the Premier League, the club appointing former favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement on an interim basis.

But Mourinho had no interest in arguing his case following his departure, instead hoping that United fans recognised he was proud to work for the 20-time English champions.

"I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived," a statement read. "And I believe all United supporters recognise this.

"Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life."

Repeating sentiments Mourinho made clear earlier on Wednesday, the statement added: "I know you are all aware of my professional principles.

"Each time a chapter is closed, I show my deepest respect and I don't make any comments about my former colleagues.

"I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football. Merry Christmas."

