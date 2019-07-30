×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho's managerial 'fire' burns for Europe's top five leagues

Omnisport
NEWS
News
147   //    30 Jul 2019, 15:34 IST
Jose Mourinho - cropped
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is targeting a return to management and wants his next job to be in one of Europe's top five leagues.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter boss has been waiting for the right opportunity since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

Guangzhou Evergrande reportedly tried to tempt him to China with a lucrative offer earlier this month.

But the 56-year-old, who is learning German, insists his focus is on getting back to the pinnacle.

Mourinho has won titles in the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga but is yet to work in either Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga.

"The most difficult thing for me is to say no to the possibilities I have to work," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"I have to be patient and wait for the right one, and the right one is at the dimension of what I am as a manager.

"I have to be patient and that's the most difficult thing. I have the impulse so many times but... I have to wait for exactly the right one.

"If you tell me a club in another country [wants] to fight to be champions, to build something special, to bring that club in that country to a different level, maybe [I would be interested]. Who knows? But my focus is on the biggest ones.

Advertisement

"Why do I say no [to offers]? Because the level of challenge that I want has not arrived. But with all the respect for the clubs and the possibilities I have, I think I want the right to choose."

Though determined not to rush any decision, Mourinho admitted to growing tired of being out of the game.

"My friends tell me to enjoy your time, to enjoy your July, August that you never have," he said.

"Honestly, I can't enjoy it. I'm not happy enough to enjoy it. I have the fire."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's Baker joins Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Ceballos bound for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea send Ampadu on loan to RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle splash out on striker Joelinton for Bruce's first signing
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2018-19: Bianconeri join Europe's fastest title triumphs
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lookman completes RB Leipzig switch
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
If he wants to leave, I'll be sad - Guardiola reiterates desire for Sane to stay put
RELATED STORY
Wan-Bissaka to Man United: Van Dijk, Mendy and the most expensive defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us