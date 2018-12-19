×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho sacking changes things – Tuchel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.20K   //    19 Dec 2018, 11:22 IST
ThomasTuchel-Cropped
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel believes Jose Mourinho's sacking at Manchester United "changes things", but he is unsure just how.

The Ligue 1 giants were drawn to face struggling United in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday.

Just a day later, United announced Mourinho was leaving the club after two and a half years at the helm.

Tuchel said the Portuguese tactician's departure would likely make a difference, but he added there was a long way to go until the tie is played in February and March.

"Yes, it changes things, but I don't know what," he told a news conference after PSG's 2-1 Coupe de la Ligue win over Orleans on Tuesday.

"However, it doesn't matter, we have a lot of matches [before] Manchester United.

"I know it's very interesting for you journalists to write articles, but before the next game, it's not time to talk about Manchester United.

"First there's the Nantes game and then we'll see."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United: Does sacking Mourinho rectify the main...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United were right to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
Sacking Mourinho is a gamble, but Manchester United are...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Manchester United players who...
RELATED STORY
4 positives and negatives of sacking Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Mourinho? Ausilio dismisses Inter return after United...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Real Madrid's Marcelo lauds 'great...
RELATED STORY
Kovac feels for axed United boss Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Where next for the axed Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us