Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mumbai City FC end pre-season campaign with win

PTI
NEWS
News
59   //    14 Sep 2018, 16:15 IST

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Mumbai City FC ended their pre-season campaign with a gallant 3-2 victory over Bangkok United FC on Thursday evening at Bangkok in Thailand.

Mumbai City began the onslaught early on, with Shouvik Ghosh providing the perfect cross to new recruit Modou Sougou as early as in the fourth minute. The former Olympique de Marseille star delicately back-heeled it over the keeper to give his side an early lead.

Bangkok United FC found gaps to exploit and bombarded Mumbai City's goal with a barrage of shots. However, Amrinder Singh produced a string of heroic saves to keep his team's lead intact.

In the 33rd minute, however, a vicious strike from Ekkachai Samre left him stranded, allowing the home team to restore parity.

Twenty two-year-old Raynier Fernandes produced his moment of magic when he caught the opponent's goalkeeper off the line and shot right into the top corner to regain the lead.

After the break, Mumbai coach Jorge Costa made a couple of changes - Milan Singh and goal-scorer Raynier - were rested for Sanju Pradhan and Bipin Singh.

Halfway into the second half, youngster Pranjal Bhumij, displayed his nimble feet as he beat two opponents and fired in a captivating shot to give his team a 3-1 lead.

But Bangkok United FC got one back in the 83rd minute as Sathaporn Daengsee finished a well-constructed move to make it 2-3.

There were a few nervy moments right at the end, but the Mumbai pulled through, courtesy some stubborn defending to end their pre-season campaign on a high note.

While the fifth edition of the Indian Super League begins September 29, Mumbai play their opening game against Jamshedpur FC on October 2 at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018: Veteran defender Anwar Ali reunites with Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 2014 FA Cup winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC part ways with head coach...
RELATED STORY
Mumbai City FC sign left-back Subhasish Bose from...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC bring in Souvik Chakrabarti 
RELATED STORY
Can Tim Cahill make an impact for Jamshedpur FC?
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Anwar Ali signs for Mumbai City FC from Minerva...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players with a point to prove on...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 attackers who have started the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us