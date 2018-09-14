Mumbai City FC end pre-season campaign with win

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Mumbai City FC ended their pre-season campaign with a gallant 3-2 victory over Bangkok United FC on Thursday evening at Bangkok in Thailand.

Mumbai City began the onslaught early on, with Shouvik Ghosh providing the perfect cross to new recruit Modou Sougou as early as in the fourth minute. The former Olympique de Marseille star delicately back-heeled it over the keeper to give his side an early lead.

Bangkok United FC found gaps to exploit and bombarded Mumbai City's goal with a barrage of shots. However, Amrinder Singh produced a string of heroic saves to keep his team's lead intact.

In the 33rd minute, however, a vicious strike from Ekkachai Samre left him stranded, allowing the home team to restore parity.

Twenty two-year-old Raynier Fernandes produced his moment of magic when he caught the opponent's goalkeeper off the line and shot right into the top corner to regain the lead.

After the break, Mumbai coach Jorge Costa made a couple of changes - Milan Singh and goal-scorer Raynier - were rested for Sanju Pradhan and Bipin Singh.

Halfway into the second half, youngster Pranjal Bhumij, displayed his nimble feet as he beat two opponents and fired in a captivating shot to give his team a 3-1 lead.

But Bangkok United FC got one back in the 83rd minute as Sathaporn Daengsee finished a well-constructed move to make it 2-3.

There were a few nervy moments right at the end, but the Mumbai pulled through, courtesy some stubborn defending to end their pre-season campaign on a high note.

While the fifth edition of the Indian Super League begins September 29, Mumbai play their opening game against Jamshedpur FC on October 2 at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri