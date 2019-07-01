×
My documentary does not attack Bayern, insists Kroos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    01 Jul 2019, 00:40 IST
tonikroos-cropped
Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos insisted the new documentary about his career has nothing to do with "hitting back" at Bayern Munich but said it does include "a review of good and bad things".

The 29-year-old Real Madrid midfielder recently spoke out about how he felt under-valued at Bayern, where he spent the first seven years of his career.

Since joining Madrid for €25million in July 2014, Kroos has won the Champions League three times, LaLiga, the Spanish Super Cup and three UEFA Super Cups, and Bayern president Uli Hoeness admitted the club may have made a wrong decision in selling him.

Kroos responded to suggestions he took the opportunity to take a swipe at his former club in the film, telling Omnisport: "People should watch the film and then they will understand everything. This has nothing to do with hitting back against Bayern.

"Of course, a documentary also includes a review of good and bad things. Everyone generally knows that I had a good time in Munich, otherwise I wouldn't have been there for seven years.

"I won the German championship three times and the cup three times. And for the most part I was as a regular player as well."

Kroos made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern in September 2007 and went on to make over 100 league appearances for the club.

He helped Bayern win the Bundesliga in his debut season and then land back-to-back titles in 2012-13 and 2013-14, and he made it clear he had many happy memories from that time.

Speaking about the documentary, which is entitled Kroos, he said: "It includes a review of how I felt at that time as an 18, 19-year-old. And there were also things that didn't satisfy me.

"But that has nothing to do with hitting back. I'm just reflecting how I felt back then.

"I am not saying that I was always right in the past, but it was simply how I felt. If you want to call that hitting back then you can, if you only read the headlines but not the text."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
