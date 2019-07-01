×
Nice boss Vieira sets out long-term plans amid Newcastle links

01 Jul 2019, 17:06 IST
Nice boss Patrick Vieira said his intention is to stay at the club "long term" after reports linked him with the vacant post at Newcastle United.

Vieira took the Nice job last year and led the club to a seventh-placed finish, with his side boasting Ligue 1's second best defence.

The Arsenal legend's main focus now is on improving his attack, though, and not Newcastle United, despite reports suggesting he was in the frame for the job now vacated by Rafael Benitez.

"I'm in Nice for the long term," ex-New York City boss Vieira said on Monday.

"I do not intend to look anywhere else. I've always felt good here and with the people around me.

"I don't see myself anywhere but at OGC Nice."

Vieira has set his sights on an "ambitious" season with Nice, as he aims to break the club's 22-year trophy drought.

"I'm very happy to be back with the players and get back on the field. We could see that the players had followed the program," he added.

"In terms of intensity and work, the players were very good for a first day.

"It's going to be an ambitious season for the club. You have to get back to work to be ready in August."

The likes of Mikel Arteta, Roberto Martinez, Mark Hughes and Claudio Ranieri have also been linked with the Newcastle job.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
