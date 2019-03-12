×
No new investigation opened against Neymar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
156   //    12 Mar 2019, 09:28 IST
neymar-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is not the subject of a new tax investigation in Spain, according to his agency NR Sports.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Monday reported that tax authorities were looking into the bonus payment he received after extending his Barcelona contract, as well as his world-record €222million transfer to PSG in 2017.

NR Sports responded to the report and insisted the authorities have only requested documents and information relating to the already opened case, with a hearing scheduled for March 21.

"NR Sports, the company responsible for the exclusive management of Neymar Jr's career and image rights, herby states that, on the contrary to the material published by the Spanish newspaper 'El Mundo' and reproduced in various means of communications, no investigative procedure was opened by the Spanish Treasury against Neymar Jr," a statement read.

"What happened, in fact, was a request from the Spanish Revenue Service to the local Labor Court to be informed of the outcome of the facts of a scheduled hearing on March 21st. That is, the Revenue Service wants to be kept in the loop of the outcome of the process.

"Another issue raised by the press concerns the amounts regrading Neymar Jr's transfer from FC Barcelona [ESP] to PSG [FRA]. The amounts are included in the income tax return submitted to the Spanish authority in the year 2018 for the base year 2017. We hope to have clarified the facts."

Brazil international Neymar is sidelined as he recovers from a foot injury.

 

 

 

