No Werner talks with Bayern - RB Leipzig's Mintzlaff

RB Leipzig have not held talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for Timo Werner, says the club's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Germany striker Werner has enjoyed another strong campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 league goals to help Leipzig seal Champions League qualification.

But the 23-year-old's long-term future at Leipzig remains in doubt as his contract runs out in 2020, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among the other clubs reportedly interested.

Werner's last game for Leipzig could therefore come in the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern, with a decision on his future expected soon after.

Mintzlaff previously indicated Leipzig "cannot afford" for Werner to enter the last year of his deal, but he remains hopeful the striker will sign a renewal.

"We have not talked to Bayern about Timo Werner yet," Mintzlaff told Sky. "It was important for us what Timo Werner wants.

"It was legitimate for a young player like Werner to spend time deciding on his future.

"Maybe Timo will tell us after the cup final: 'Come on, I'll extend by two more years'."

Mintzlaff also confirmed Ralf Rangnick will stay at the club for next season, returning to his old job as sporting director when Julian Nagelsmann arrives from Hoffenheim to take over as head coach.

"We have no dissent at all, but have extremely harmonious and open discussions about the future," he added. "We are glad that we have Ralf Rangnick and do not intend to let him go."