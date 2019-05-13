×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No Werner talks with Bayern - RB Leipzig's Mintzlaff

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    13 May 2019, 14:08 IST
Timo Werner
RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner

RB Leipzig have not held talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for Timo Werner, says the club's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Germany striker Werner has enjoyed another strong campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 league goals to help Leipzig seal Champions League qualification.

But the 23-year-old's long-term future at Leipzig remains in doubt as his contract runs out in 2020, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among the other clubs reportedly interested.

Werner's last game for Leipzig could therefore come in the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern, with a decision on his future expected soon after.

Mintzlaff previously indicated Leipzig "cannot afford" for Werner to enter the last year of his deal, but he remains hopeful the striker will sign a renewal.

"We have not talked to Bayern about Timo Werner yet," Mintzlaff told Sky. "It was important for us what Timo Werner wants. 

"It was legitimate for a young player like Werner to spend time deciding on his future.

"Maybe Timo will tell us after the cup final: 'Come on, I'll extend by two more years'."

Advertisement

Mintzlaff also confirmed Ralf Rangnick will stay at the club for next season, returning to his old job as sporting director when Julian Nagelsmann arrives from Hoffenheim to take over as head coach.

"We have no dissent at all, but have extremely harmonious and open discussions about the future," he added. "We are glad that we have Ralf Rangnick and do not intend to let him go."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Keita and Mane keen for Werner to join Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Bayern president Hoeness blasts VAR decision as 'joke of the year'
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: 4 Possible Signings this Summer
RELATED STORY
Yussuf Poulsen renews RB Leipzig deal to 2022
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends RB Leipzig's structure ahead of pivotal Bundesliga meeting
RELATED STORY
Low announces new-look Germany squad after axing Bayern Munich trio
RELATED STORY
RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich News: Lewandowski suffers a foot injury. Doubt for the game vs RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
Bayern, Liverpool battling for Werner: Reports
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez steps up Bayern training
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us