Norwich sign Schalke goalkeeper Fahrmann on loan

Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann

Norwich City have signed Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann on a season-long loan.

Schalke extended Fahrmann's contract to 2023 on Friday but have allowed the club captain to spend the 2019-20 season in the Premier League.

Fahrmann follows Patrick Roberts and Josip Drmic to Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's Canaries continue to strengthen after winning the Championship title.

"I'm really glad and proud to sign here," Fahrmann, who will compete with Tim Krul for the gloves, told the Norwich club website.

"To be a part of the Premier League, I think it's a wonderful thing for all, not only for me but also for the fans and supporters of Norwich City. There were a few clubs who showed interest in me, but Norwich gave me a very familiar feeling and that was the reason why the decision was easy for me.

"I was at my old club for a really long time, over 14 years, and it felt like it was time for something new. Therefore, it was the perfect time now with Norwich in the Premier League. I've heard only the best things about the city and I'm looking forward to getting to know Norwich better.”

Schalke, whose 22-year-old goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has been linked with Bayern Munich, quickly moved to bolster their options between the posts.

The Bundesliga side have brought in Markus Schubert, who has agreed a four-year deal with Schalke after his contract at Dynamo Dresden expired.

"We are very happy to have signed an outstanding goalkeeping talent with Markus Schubert," said sporting director Jochen Schneider.

"An important factor in the commitment of Markus was the verdict of our goalkeeping coach Simon Henzler, who holds a great opinion of him."

Of Fahrmann's departure, Schneider added: "With the contract extension, we have implemented our commitment. Ralf is a figure of identification as a strong piece of Schalke.

"It will still be strange to see him in another jersey next season. We sincerely wish him a successful Premier League season and look forward to his return in summer 2020."