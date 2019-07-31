×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Oblak considered Atletico exit during contract stand-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    31 Jul 2019, 15:28 IST
Jan Oblak - cropped
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has admitted to having doubts about his future at Atletico Madrid before drawn-out contract negotiations reached a positive conclusion in April.

Slovenia international Oblak signed a fresh four-year deal near the end of last season, tying him to the LaLiga club until 2023.

Atleti had declared their intention to upgrade the goalkeeper's release clause almost 12 months earlier and Diego Simeone confirmed talks were underway as early as November.

The impasse fuelled transfer rumours and the 26-year-old conceded there were times when he considered whether other clubs would value him more.

"Yes, there were doubts," Oblak told Marca. "It was strange. But that's the life of a professional footballer.

"I was calm that everything would be fine and get resolved. It took a very, very long time, but you sit down, you look into each other's eyes and say what you think and feel, and you reach an agreement. That's how we arrived [at a new deal].

"I know the club, the players and coaches all respect me.

"With the new contract, this story being in the press every week is over. That also gives me peace of mind on the matter."

Advertisement

The new agreement increased Oblak's buyout figure from €100million to €120m, a paltry number in comparison to the staggering €800m release clause inserted into former team-mate Antoine Griezmann's contact at Barcelona.

"Clauses are just numbers in contracts," the ex-Benfica gloveman said.

"If the intention of the player is to continue and the club for you stay... the number changes nothing, no matter if it's €1m or €200m.

"The most important thing is that both parties are happy and follow the same path."

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Oblak inks new Atletico Madrid contract to 2023
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid Transfer News: Jan Oblak wants to leave the club this summer
RELATED STORY
Atletico goalkeeper Oblak ruled out with thigh injury
RELATED STORY
Simeone delighted 'extraordinary' Oblak has signed new Atletico deal
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Lionel Messi after his majestic goal against Atletico Madrid during last night's win
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Oblak interested in Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid squad for the International Champions Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Simeone hails 'world's best goalkeeper' Oblak
RELATED STORY
Godin has earned his place among Atletico Madrid greats - Simeone
RELATED STORY
James returns to Real Madrid training amid exit speculation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT NOM CEL
0 - 2
 Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAL DOM 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Domžale
Tomorrow ZRI UTR 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Utrecht
Tomorrow DIN QBL 10:30 PM Dinamo Tbilisi vs Qəbələ
Tomorrow JAB PYU 10:30 PM Jablonec vs Pyunik
Tomorrow SHE PAR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Partizani Tirana
Tomorrow LIE NOR 10:30 PM Liepāja vs Norrköping
Tomorrow ATR DAC 10:30 PM Atromitos vs DAC
Tomorrow NEF ARS 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Arsenal Tula
Tomorrow VAD FEH 10:30 PM Vaduz vs Fehérvár
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us