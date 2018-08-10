Oriol Mena gears up for another impressive run

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Oriol Mena is gearing up to take part in the The Atacama Rally, scheduled to be held in Chile's Atacama region from August 12 to 18.

It will be the team's second international rally of the year.

Marking its first appearance at the Atacama Rally, Hero MotoSports Team Rally will enter the field with two riders - Joaquim Rodrigues and Mena.

While Rodrigues, or 'JRod', as he is popularly known, will make a much-anticipated comeback to rally racing following an unfortunate crash at the Dakar rally in January 2018, his co-rider Mena, will aim to build on his impressive streak after finishing in top 15 at the Afriquia Merzouga Rally 2018 and top 10 at the Dakar 2018.

Spread over 1200 kms and five special stages, the 2018 edition of the Atacama Rally will present the competitors with a uniquely challenging and thrilling experience with a combination of mountain, valley and coastal terrains.

The race will run exclusively along the Atacama region, through the city of Copiapo this year. The rally will witness participation of all the top contenders of the Dakar, including many of the top 15 riders of the Dakar 2018.

Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp and Head of Hero MotoSports, said, "The Atacama Rally presents a good training and evaluation platform for the Team's Dakar campaign, with its similar terrains and the presence of all key competitors of the Dakar rally.

"We are approaching the next Dakar Rally and this is an apt opportunity to make necessary course corrections, if any. The spirits are high with JRod's return and Mena's splendid form